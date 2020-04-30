UrduPoint.com
Japanese Parliament Approves Extension Of COVID-19 Economic Support Measures - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:37 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Japanese upper house has approved a draft supplementary budget for the new fiscal year in the amount of 25.6 trillion Yen ($237 billion) to be poured into coronavirus-affected businesses and population, media in Japan reported on Thursday.

The new fiscal year in Japan began on April 1.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the bill, which was recently unanimously support in the lower house of the Japanese parliament, was now voted in favor of by the majority of lawmakers in the upper house.

The supplementary budget will reportedly cover assistance amounting to 100,000 yen in direct cash deposits to affected households and businesses.

An additional 13.9 billion yen will be streamed into the production of Avigan, a drug normally used in Japan to treat influenza which has recently proven to be effective for treating COVID-19 patients in China. The existing stockpile in Japan is reportedly sufficient to treat 700,000 patients with the coronavirus infection. Tokyo is poised to triple the number.

The package of anti-crisis measures to support the national economy amid the pandemic was also expanded from the originally planned 108 trillion yen to 117.1 trillion yen.

