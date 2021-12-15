Japanese Parliament Passes Additional $315 Billion Budget For Economic Recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Japan's House of Representatives passed an unprecedented supplementary budget worth $315 billion to revitalize the national economy affected by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, the lower chamber's Budget Committee stated at the plenary session on Wednesday.

The extra budget allocated $163 billion for COVID-19 relief measures, $25.7 billion for security issues, including $6.45 billion for defense, and $15.5 billion for an emergency fund in case of new crises.

Moreover, the new supplementary budget includes lump-sum payments of $877 to individuals in need and $22,000 to support companies hit by the pandemic.

Measures to contain gasoline prices, as well as, the stimulus for Go To travel internal tourism campaign, are also contained in the mammoth spending bill.

The extra budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2022, supported mainly by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic and Komeito parties, will be enacted after deliberations at the House of Councillors, Japan's upper house, next Monday.

The generous stimulus package was originally planned for $350 billion by the government of the reelected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.