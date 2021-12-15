UrduPoint.com

Japanese Parliament Passes Additional $315 Billion Budget For Economic Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:53 PM

Japanese Parliament Passes Additional $315 Billion Budget For Economic Recovery

Japan's House of Representatives passed an unprecedented supplementary budget worth $315 billion to revitalize the national economy affected by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, the lower chamber's Budget Committee stated at the plenary session on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Japan's House of Representatives passed an unprecedented supplementary budget worth $315 billion to revitalize the national economy affected by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, the lower chamber's Budget Committee stated at the plenary session on Wednesday.

The extra budget allocated $163 billion for COVID-19 relief measures, $25.7 billion for security issues, including $6.45 billion for defense, and $15.5 billion for an emergency fund in case of new crises.

Moreover, the new supplementary budget includes lump-sum payments of $877 to individuals in need and $22,000 to support companies hit by the pandemic.

Measures to contain gasoline prices, as well as, the stimulus for Go To travel internal tourism campaign, are also contained in the mammoth spending bill.

The extra budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2022, supported mainly by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic and Komeito parties, will be enacted after deliberations at the House of Councillors, Japan's upper house, next Monday.

The generous stimulus package was originally planned for $350 billion by the government of the reelected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Japan Chamber March Government Billion

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

24 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Branded 'Worst Possible Prime Ministe ..

UK's Johnson Branded 'Worst Possible Prime Minister at Worst Possible Time'

26 seconds ago
 Russia Has No Aggressive Intentions Toward Ukraine ..

Russia Has No Aggressive Intentions Toward Ukraine - Zakharova on G7 Statement

27 seconds ago
 Nutrition International provides vitamin A analyzi ..

Nutrition International provides vitamin A analyzing devices to Food Authority

29 seconds ago
 Indian Police Track, Eliminate Suspect in Jammu an ..

Indian Police Track, Eliminate Suspect in Jammu and Kashmir Attack on Police Bus

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.