Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility Of Allocating 2% Of GDP For Defense Budget

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida accepted the possibility of allocating 2% of the country's GDP to the defense budget in the future after securing a parliamentary majority over the weekend

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida accepted the possibility of allocating 2% of the country's GDP to the defense budget in the future after securing a parliamentary majority over the weekend.

Earlier in October, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) included the pledge to increase the country's defense budget from 1% of GDP to 2% in its party platform. The ruling party has increasingly taken unkindly to the constitutional restraints against military buildup.

"The issue is not the budget as such. Technologies are currently developing, they are going into space, into cyberspace, what was science fiction has become a reality. What can we do in this changing environment to protect the lives of the people?... I find it necessary to discuss this issue within the coalition," Kishida said at a press conference related to the victory of the LDP, when asked about the party's plans to double defense spending.

The prime minister added that the issue of striking enemy bases for defensive purposes should be also considered and discussed.

"It is important to keep under review the extent in which the life of the people can be protected in the context of the national security strategy. The debate about hitting enemy bases has been going on for a long time. With changes in technology, its content also evolves. This is one of the choices, and it should be considered as one of the choices," Kishida said.

Japan's lower parliamentary house elections were held on Sunday. The ruling coalition won 293 out of the total 465 seats. LDP got 261 seats, securing an absolute stable majority in the lower house, which will allow the party to appoint the heads of the relevant committees, as well as take over half of the seats in them.

The LDP's coalition partner, Komeito won 32 seats. The Constitutional Democratic Party, which is the country's main opposition force, got 96 seats. A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties competed for the parliamentary seats.

