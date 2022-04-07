UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Intention To Release 15Mln Barrels Of Oil From Reserves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Release 15Mln Barrels of Oil From Reserves

Apanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed on Thursday that Tokyo will release 15 million barrels of oil from its stockpiles in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed on Thursday that Tokyo will release 15 million barrels of oil from its stockpiles in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Earlier in the day, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported that Japan considers releasing oil from its public and private reserves in coordination with the IEA, with no date specified.

"For the first time since the creation of the strategic oil reserve system in 1978, we have made a decision to release its part. Fifteen million oil barrels will be released, which represents the second-largest volume after the United States, in collaboration with the IEA," Kishida said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the United States, alongside other IEA countries, planned to release 240 million barrels of oil from strategic stocks to the market.

Washington reportedly intends to release total of 180 million barrels in the next six months. The rest of IEA countries will provide another 60 million barrels.

According to the IEA, 31 member states hold around 1.5 billion barrels of oil in stockpiles. The latest IEA members' decision would be the fifth collective effort to use emergency oil reserves, following releases implemented in 1991, 2005, 2011 and March 1 this year, when IEA states agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves to avert supply shortfalls.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Oil Tokyo Japan United States March Stocks Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kiev

19 minutes ago
 Greek LNG Terminal to Play Crucial Role in Ensurin ..

Greek LNG Terminal to Play Crucial Role in Ensuring EU Gas Supply - Commissioner

19 minutes ago
 Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry Unive ..

Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh

39 minutes ago
 Provincial minister asks strict legal action again ..

Provincial minister asks strict legal action against profiteers

39 minutes ago
 UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results

41 minutes ago
 Coronavirus brought under control with effective m ..

Coronavirus brought under control with effective measures: Buzdar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.