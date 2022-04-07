Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Release 15Mln Barrels of Oil From Reserves

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed on Thursday that Tokyo will release 15 million barrels of oil from its stockpiles in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Earlier in the day, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported that Japan considers releasing oil from its public and private reserves in coordination with the IEA, with no date specified.

"For the first time since the creation of the strategic oil reserve system in 1978, we have made a decision to release its part. Fifteen million oil barrels will be released, which represents the second-largest volume after the United States, in collaboration with the IEA," Kishida said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the United States, alongside other IEA countries, planned to release 240 million barrels of oil from strategic stocks to the market.

Washington reportedly intends to release total of 180 million barrels in the next six months. The rest of IEA countries will provide another 60 million barrels.

According to the IEA, 31 member states hold around 1.5 billion barrels of oil in stockpiles. The latest IEA members' decision would be the fifth collective effort to use emergency oil reserves, following releases implemented in 1991, 2005, 2011 and March 1 this year, when IEA states agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves to avert supply shortfalls.