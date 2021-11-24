UrduPoint.com

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Officially Announces Sale Of Part Of Oil Reserves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:40 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Officially Announces Sale of Part of Oil Reserves

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida officially announced the decision to unseal part of the state oil reserves in response to a US request.

"We know that US President (Joe) Biden announced the sale of oil.

Until now, we have worked with America to stabilize the world oil market, so our country keeps up with the United States and in such a way that does not violate the law, we decided to sell part of the state's oil reserve," Kishida told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Oil Sale United States Market

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

7 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

6 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

7 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.