Japanese Prime Minister Orders Drawing Up Of 3rd COVID-19 Economic Relief Package -Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Orders Drawing Up of 3rd COVID-19 Economic Relief Package -Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed his cabinet to form an economic relief package, the third of its kind, to stave off the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Tuesday.

According to national broadcaster NHK, the new budget looks to shore up the country's economic foundations through the first quarter of 2021, although a sum has yet to be estimated. The package will look to address recovery in the job market, new measures to curb the spread of virus, natural disaster relief among others, the broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Labor Ministry said that over 70,000 jobs have been lost due to the pandemic so far, despite a government subsidy program to shoulder wage burdens.

Japan appears on track for yet another proliferation in COVID-19 infections with daily new cases hovering around the 1,000 mark. After an initial outbreak in April, the bulk of the infections took place in July and August before subsiding. The East Asian nation has registered over 108,000 cases and 1,818 deaths from the disease so far.

