Japanese Prime Shinzo Abe Says WTO Reform 'Unavoidable' Amid New Challenges of Digital Era

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that a reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was unavoidable, since the WTO was not coping with challenges of the digital era.

"Reform of the WTO is unavoidable. We have the recent moves regarding globalization and digitization.

The WTO is not necessarily coping with such moves of recent time ... Big data, AI [artificial intelligence], the fourth industrial revolution � they are progressing rapidly. At a time like that, regarding data which is a source of added value, we need to create new rules," Abe said at a press conference at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.