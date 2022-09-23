Japanese, S. Korean, US Top Diplomats Discuss Global Situation, North Korea - Tokyo

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have stressed the unacceptability of attempts to change status quo in the Asia-Pacific by force and expressed their readiness to retaliate against North Korea's possible nuclear missile launches, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides condemned North Korea's repeated missile launches this year, which violate the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions and pose a serious threat to the region.

The parties confirmed that any nuclear test by North Korea will entail a powerful response from the international community," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials called for trilateral cooperation to strengthen the international economic system and agreed to work toward a multilateral global order to enable the countries to choose their own path without any external pressure, it also said.

