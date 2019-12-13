UrduPoint.com
Japanese Stock Exchange Hits 14-Months High In Wake Of US-China Deal, UK Election

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

Japanese Stock Exchange Hits 14-Months High in Wake of US-China Deal, UK Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Japanese stock exchange Nikkei closed at its highest level in 14 months and made its biggest one-day gain this year on Friday.

The benchmark index gained 598 points, 2.55 percent, in a single day and crossed the 24,000 points mark for the first time this year.

Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reported that brokers attributed the green surge to a confluence of factors that may bode well for the world's third largest economy. Among them are the recently announced basic agreement between the US and China and the unambiguous UK election results easing uncertainty over the country's exit from the European Union.

