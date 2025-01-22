Japanese stock index closes higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Japanese stock index (Nikkei) closed higher today, supported by gains in SoftBank Group shares and technology companies.

The Nikkei index rose by 1.58% to reach 39,646.25 points, while the broader TOPIX index gained 0.87% to close at 2,737.19 points.