Japanese Stock Index Closes Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Japanese stock index (Nikkei) closed higher today, supported by gains in SoftBank Group shares and technology companies.
The Nikkei index rose by 1.58% to reach 39,646.25 points, while the broader TOPIX index gained 0.87% to close at 2,737.19 points.
