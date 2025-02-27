Open Menu

Japanese Stocks Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Japanese stocks close higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Japanese stocks closed higher on Thursday.

The Nikkei index rose by 0.3%, reaching 38256.17 points, while the broader TOPIX index increased by 0.73%, ending trading at 2736.25 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

11 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

26 minutes ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

41 minutes ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

56 minutes ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

1 hour ago
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

1 hour ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

2 hours ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business