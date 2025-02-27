Japanese Stocks Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Japanese stocks closed higher on Thursday.
The Nikkei index rose by 0.3%, reaching 38256.17 points, while the broader TOPIX index increased by 0.73%, ending trading at 2736.25 points.
