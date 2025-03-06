Japanese Stocks Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Japanese stock indexes closed higher on Thursday.
The Nikkei index rose by 77.0% to reach 37,704.93 points, while the broader TOPIX index increased by 1.22% to close at 2,751.41 points.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
More Stories From Business
-
SECP appellate bench upholds Penalty on VIS Credit rating Company2 minutes ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher2 minutes ago
-
China to establish national venture capital guidance fund12 minutes ago
-
China's local government debt risks effectively mitigated: official22 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Industrial Plant Management”2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 20257 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges to avoid repeating past mistakes17 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum held at FPCCI18 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar price not increased abnormally: PSMA18 hours ago
-
Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as Chief Advisor on Pakistan Crypto Council19 hours ago