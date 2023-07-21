Japanese stocks sink on chip weakness

Open Menu

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell on Friday as investors dumped semiconductor stocks following weak earnings from chip giant TSMC.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.57 percent, or 186.27 points, to end at 32,304.25, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.30 points, to 2,262.20.

The market remained under pressure as investors were spooked after TSMC said it expected a 10 percent fall in sales this year while delaying the start of production at a planned factory in the United States.

The news comes as global semiconductor shares face headwinds after surging earlier this year on hopes that developments in artificial intelligence would fuel demand for chips.

Still, the market remained generally supported by bargain-hunting.

"It's a very difficult condition," said Chihiro Ota of SMBC Nikko Securities. "On one hand, we have a theme that semiconductors are down. On the other hand, we also see dip-buying kicking in when share prices fall.

" In the coming week, investors will take cues from US corporate earnings, while the central banks of the United States, Europe and Japan hold policy meetings.

The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are expected to increase rates.

The BoJ is widely forecast to maintain its super easy monetary policy although until recently some analysts had speculated that it might make small adjustments towards tightening.

Among major shares, Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 5.62 percent to 19,300 yen, while Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, plunged 5.79 percent to 19,775 yen.

SoftBank Group lost 0.74 percent to 6,946 yen and heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, dropped 0.88 percent to 33,860 yen.

Toyota edged up 0.02 percent to 2,287.5 yen, Japan Airlines added 0.49 percent to 3,070 yen and Sony Group rose 0.31 percent to 13,115 yen.

