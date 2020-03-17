UrduPoint.com
Japanese, US Finance Chief Discuss Response To COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Tuesday that he had held phone talks with his US counterpart, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to discuss the response to the economic impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the NHK broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Tuesday that he had held phone talks with his US counterpart, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to discuss the response to the economic impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the NHK broadcaster reported.

Their phone call comes a day after the G7 leaders held a video-conference summit, the first of such kind, to discuss measures to protect economies from the impact of the outbreak.

According to NHK, Aso and Mnuchin reaffirmed their intention to carefully monitor the pandemic's impact on financial markets and use of all appropriate tools to protect the global economy from downside risks, agreeing to continue cooperation between Japan and the US, as well as between the Group of Seven countries in general.

On March 11, the World Health Organization classified the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic. Over 185,000 people in 155 countries and territories were confirmed to have been infected. The majority have recovered, but more than 7,300 people have died, according to John Hopkins University's data.

