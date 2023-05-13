Japanese, US Finance Ministers Discuss Macroeconomic Issues, Russia Sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki discussed macroeconomic matters and sanctions against Russia on the sidelines of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata, which wrapped up on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki discussed macroeconomic matters and sanctions against Russia on the sidelines of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata, which wrapped up on Saturday.

"I would like to discuss macroeconomic matters, sanctions against Russia, supply chain resilience," Suzuki said in the opening remarks at the meeting.

Yellen, in turn, pointed out that besides the countries' unity as regards the conflict in Ukraine, there were critical macroeconomic issues, adding that the United States seeks to work together to further boost the global economy.

The agenda also featured bank failures in the US, global economic problems and bolstering the resilience of the financial system.

Suzuki told a press conference after the G7 ministers' meeting that they managed to come to an agreement on many specific points, which will be built on at the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima, adding that measures to strengthen the financial system will also be considered.

The three-day meeting in Niigata brought together G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, along with their counterparts from Brazil, the Comoros, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Singapore as well as officials from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Financial Stability Board. Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko joined the meeting via video link.