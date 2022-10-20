Japanese Yen Falls to 32-Year Low Against US Dollar

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The exchange rate of the Japanese Yen fell to 149.9 against the US Dollar on Thursday, a 32-year low.

The yen has been in steady decline since the summer. The decline accelerated in September, prompting the government to intervene after the exchange rate tumbled to 145.9 per dollar and buy out 2.8 trillion yen, a record amount for a single intervention.

Japanese experts now expect another government intervention.