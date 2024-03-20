Japanese Yen Hits 16-year Low Against Euro
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM
The Japanese yen fell to a 16-year low against the euro on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan indicated that monetary policy would remain loose even after shifting out of its negative interest rate environment
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Japanese yen fell to a 16-year low against the euro on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan indicated that monetary policy would remain loose even after shifting out of its negative interest rate environment.
The unit hit 164.48 per euro -- its weakest since 2008 -- as the difference between European Central Bank rates and the BoJ remained wide enough to prevent traders shifting their focus to Japan.
The bank announced the rate hike on Tuesday -- the first in 17 years -- along with the scrapping of its control of bond yields and the purchase of risk assets as it moved away from years of its ultra loose monetary policy.
However, the yen felt no benefit from the move, which was considered dovish by observers, as it had been widely expected and the bank's boss said that he was in no rush to ramp up borrowing costs further.
Analysts also pointed out that while inflation had remained above the bank's two percent target for almost two years, the move came as the economy remained fragile and the outlook uncertain.
Other central banks including the US Federal Reserve are still to begin cutting rates as inflation in the West remains sticky.
The yen weakened to more than 151 per dollar on Wednesday, having been around 149.3 before Tuesday's decision.
The "yen is underperforming as markets interpreted the BoJ decision as a dovish hike", Alex Loo, of TD Securities, said.
"We could see a convincing break above 165 (per euro) on better eurozone data."
Recent Stories
DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased
COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..
CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points
Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia
Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan needs ‘Economic Long March’ to achieve development, prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal45 minutes ago
-
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens2 minutes ago
-
FCCI may attend Annual Investment Meeting-2024 in UAE45 minutes ago
-
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets2 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.08 pct higher55 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen reports robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb55 minutes ago
-
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge to boost Pakistan-US trade ties1 hour ago
-
CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI2 hours ago
-
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains2 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points2 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.500 to Rs.227,800 per tola2 hours ago