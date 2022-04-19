UrduPoint.com

Japanese Yen Hits 20-year Low Vs. U.S. Dollar On Concerns Over Widening Rate Gap

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 04:37 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:The Japanese Yen plunged to a new 20-year low against the U.S. Dollar around the upper-127 zone on Tuesday as concerns continue following another rise in U.S. Treasury yields about a widening gap in interest rates between Japan and the United States.

The dollar was quoted at 127.72-77 yen at noon local time compared with 126.93-127.03 yen in New York and 126.63-65 yen at 5 p.m. on Monday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.

0767-0771 Dollars and 137.52-62 yen against 1.0776-0786 dollars and 136.87-97 yen in New York and 1.0790-0792 dollars and 136.64-68 yen in late afternoon trade in Tokyo.

The dollar's appreciation against the yen in the morning accelerated to the upper 127 yen range, marking its highest level since May 2002, triggered by the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond climbing overnight to its highest level since December 2018.

Market strategists here said that investors pulled into the U.S.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.