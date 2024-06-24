Japanese Yen Hits Lowest Level Against US Dollar Since April 29
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:42 PM
The Japanese yen hit its lowest level since April 29 against the US dollar, nearing 160 on Monday
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Japanese yen hit its lowest level since April 29 against the US dollar, nearing 160 on Monday.
The yen/dollar parity exceeded the 160 level on April 29, hitting a 34-year low level.
Last week, the parity was around the 158 level.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the parity was at 100 level.
While all major central banks in the world increased the interest rates one by one, the Bank of Japan tried to continue its ultra-loose monetary policy.
As a result of this policy, the Japanese yen declined in value against the US dollar.
In March, the bank ended the negative-rate era after years and raised the rate from minus 0.1% to 0.1%.
After the interest rate move of the bank, the parity dropped from 150 to 146 level in March.
