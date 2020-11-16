UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's 3rd-quarter GDP Up 21.4 Pct, Still Below Pre-pandemic Level

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:37 PM

Japan's 3rd-quarter GDP up 21.4 pct, still below pre-pandemic level

Apan's economy in the July-September period increased an annualized real 21.4 percent compared to the previous quarter, logging the largest gain in 40 years, government statistics revealed Monday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Japan's economy in the July-September period increased an annualized real 21.4 percent compared to the previous quarter, logging the largest gain in 40 years, government statistics revealed Monday.

However, a gradual resumption of economic activities has yet to bring the economy back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to government data.

The preliminary statistics on Japan's gross domestic product showed a 5.0-percent increase on a seasonally-adjusted quarterly basis, the largest rise since comparable data became available in the April-June quarter of 1980, the Cabinet Office said.

The country's GDP witnessed the first growth in four quarters. In the previous quarter, Japan's GDP decreased an annualized 28.

8 percent, deemed the worst on record since 1955, as the government declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in April.

The year 1955 is the earliest point at which the government can track reference values, according to local media reports.

In addition, the annualized size of real GDP amounted to 507.62 trillion Yen (4.85 trillion U.S. Dollars), recovering only about half of the plunge from 526.59 trillion yen (5.03 trillion dollars) in this year's first quarter to 483.64 trillion yen (4.62 trillion dollars) in the second quarter.

Private consumption and exports displayed sharp recoveries, up 4.7 percent and 7.0 percent in real terms on a quarterly basis, respectively, according to the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Japan April Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts to GB elections, says it is ri ..

2 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

4 minutes ago

Man gets death for rape of baby girl

4 minutes ago

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan takes oath as PHC's Act ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea's ICT export keeps rising for 5 months

4 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 130,000, tal ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.