UrduPoint.com

Japan's ANA Forecasts $880m Annual Net Loss

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:29 PM

Japan's ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss

Japanese airline ANA on Friday forecast an annual net loss and said it would eliminate 9,000 jobs, with travel demand slow to recover as the pandemic drags on

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Japanese airline ANA on Friday forecast an annual net loss and said it would eliminate 9,000 jobs, with travel demand slow to recover as the pandemic drags on.

The firm said it now expects to see a net loss of 100 billion Yen ($880 million) for the year to March, instead of an earlier projection for a profit of 3.5 billion yen.

"While international cargo demand was strong, reduced passenger demand continued globally during the first half of the fiscal year due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the spread of new variants," it said in a statement.

"Domestic passenger demand has now started to show signs of recovery in correlation with the decline in reported Covid-19 cases (but) a full-fledged recovery of demand is delayed compared to initial expectations."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Biden arrives at Vatican to meet pope

Biden arrives at Vatican to meet pope

20 seconds ago
 Deadly Taiwan building fire traced to incense burn ..

Deadly Taiwan building fire traced to incense burner

21 seconds ago
 Kremlin Believes Situation With Moldova Cannot Aff ..

Kremlin Believes Situation With Moldova Cannot Affect Gazprom's 'Excellent' Repu ..

23 seconds ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Moldova's Purchases of E ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Moldova's Purchases of Expensive Gas

26 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets with the Pr ..

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed invites people of all ages to participate in the 5th Dubai F ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.