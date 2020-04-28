UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's ANA Net Profit Dives 75% As Virus Hits Air Travel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:53 PM

Japan's ANA net profit dives 75% as virus hits air travel

Japanese airline ANA Holdings said Tuesday its annual net profit dived 75 percent, hit by massive falls in demand and cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese airline ANA Holdings said Tuesday its annual net profit dived 75 percent, hit by massive falls in demand and cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the fiscal year to March 2020, the firm logged a net profit of 27.6 billion Yen ($258 million), while operating profit tumbled 63.2 percent to 60.8 billion yen, on sales of 1,974 billion yen, which were down 4.1 percent.

The carrier said it suffered a "dramatic decrease" in air transportation business.

"While ANA sought to reduce costs and combat the increase in expenses... the number of scheduled flights were significantly reduced to match the sudden decline in demand in the fourth quarter," it said in a statement.

The company did not release earnings forecasts for the current financial year, citing uncertainty over the pandemic.

ANA had been expecting strong sales but also higher costs as it prepared to expand services in the greater Tokyo region ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

But the pandemic has forced the Games to be delayed by a year and battered Japan's tourism sector, while many countries have cancelled or limited international and domestic travel.

The results were largely in line with its profit warning last week.

ANA has suspended and reduced the number of flights by some 90 percent on international routes and 70 percent on domestic routes from its initial scheduled plans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Tokyo Japan March 2020 Olympics From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australian states ease COVID-19 restrictions

3 minutes ago

Turkey delivers medical aid to US to help fight vi ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies after falling from roof

3 minutes ago

Govt striving to contain coronavirus further sprea ..

3 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan becomes top trend on Twitter

14 minutes ago

50 stranded Pakistanis left Colombo for home

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.