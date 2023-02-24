UrduPoint.com

Japan's Annual Inflation Rate At Fresh 4-decade High

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Japan's nationwide core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January, according to data from the statistical office on Friday.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 4.

2% in January from a year ago, rising from 4% in December 2022, the data showed.

The figure, highest since 1981, was in line with market forecast.

The country's consumer price index increased 4.3% year-on-year in January, up from 4% in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.4% in January, following a 0.3% rise in December.

