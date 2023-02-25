UrduPoint.com

Japan's Annual Inflation Rate At Fresh 4-decade High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Japan's annual inflation rate at fresh 4-decade high

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Japan's nationwide core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January, according to data from the statistical office on Friday.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 4.

2% in January from a year ago, rising from 4% in December 2022, the data showed.

The figure, highest since 1981, was in line with market forecast.

The country's consumer price index increased 4.3% year-on-year in January, up from 4% in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.4% in January, following a 0.3% rise in December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price January December Market From

Recent Stories

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected b ..

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected by Türkiye earthquakes

28 minutes ago
 Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositi ..

Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Paki ..

Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s economic growth

49 minutes ago
 Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: ..

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

58 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.