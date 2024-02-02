Open Menu

Japan's Aozora Bank Shares Plunge Over Bad Loans

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Japan's Aozora Bank shares plunge over bad loans

Shares in Japan's Aozora Bank plunged for a second straight day Friday -- wiping hundreds of millions of dollars off its market value after the lender forecast a full-year net loss because of bad property loans in the United States

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Shares in Japan's Aozora Bank plunged for a second straight day Friday -- wiping hundreds of millions of dollars off its market value after the lender forecast a full-year net loss because of bad property loans in the United States.

Prices in the US commercial real estate market have fallen sharply on the back of rising borrowing costs and lower demand as more people work from home following the pandemic, prompting concerns about many banks' exposure.

At the close in Tokyo, Aozora was down 15.91 percent at 2,150.0 yen, having dived 27.4 percent the previous day -- slashing $870 million off its market capitalisation, according to Bloomberg.

The firm on Thursday reported a net loss of 14.7 billion yen ($100 million) for the nine months to December, and revised its full-year forecast to a 28 billion yen net loss, against its previous forecast of a 24 billion yen net profit.

"Due to higher US interest rates and a shift to remote work accelerated by Covid-19, the US office market continues to face adverse conditions combined with extremely low liquidity," the bank said.

It has "reevaluated all US non-recourse office loans and reviewed property valuations from a forward-looking perspective", it said, adding it set aside additional provisions for loans going sour.

"We thought office properties were the most stable," said bank president Kei Tanikawa, who will step down on April 1. "It turned out they had the biggest impact."

Known then as Nippon Credit Bank, Aozora was one of the highest-profile casualties when Japan's property-fuelled economic bubble imploded in the early 1990s and had to be put under government ownership.

Other banks have also been caught up in the current commercial property slump, with New York Community Bancorp setting aside $522 million for loan losses, more than 10 times what analysts had estimated, Bloomberg said.

Banks and fund managers in South Korea are also exposed to a wave of bad loans tied to commercial real estate in the United States and Europe, it added.

Germany's Deutsche Bank reported Thursday that it quadrupled provisions for losses in the sector during the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Europe Bank Germany Tokyo New York Japan South Korea United States April December Deutsche Bank Market All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan

3 minutes ago
 PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawa ..

PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar

3 minutes ago
 PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with edu ..

DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic ..

Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his m ..

Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage

13 minutes ago
Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

33 minutes ago
 Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

55 minutes ago
 Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospita ..

Indian captain impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality as Davis Cup tie commence ..

18 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

18 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business