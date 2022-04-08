UrduPoint.com

Japan's Business Sentiment Rises In March, 1st Time In 3 Months

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Japan's business sentiment rises in March, 1st time in 3 months

Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic developments in Japan increased in March, the first time in three months following the lifting of all anti-COVID-19 measures on business activities, government statistics showed on Friday

TOKYO, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic developments in Japan increased in March, the first time in three months following the lifting of all anti-COVID-19 measures on business activities, government statistics showed on Friday.

The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," including taxi drivers and restaurant staff, surged 10.1 points from February to 47.

8, according to the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office revised up its assessment of the economy from the previous month for the first time since November, saying it has shown "signs of picking up."In February, the office said the economy has shown "some weakness in its recovery."In March, a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency declared in most of the country's 47 prefectures was lifted gradually and was removed across the nation on March 22, just before the survey was conducted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Japan February March November All From Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible t ..

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible through Qeemat Punjab App: PITB ..

14 minutes ago
 DC visits Ramazan bazaar to inspects facilities

DC visits Ramazan bazaar to inspects facilities

2 minutes ago
 IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

44 minutes ago
 IWMB issues 30 permits for plucking Kachnar at Mar ..

IWMB issues 30 permits for plucking Kachnar at Margallas

2 minutes ago
 S-300 Air Defense System Delivered to Ukraine From ..

S-300 Air Defense System Delivered to Ukraine From Slovakia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai to open more temporary hospitals for COVI ..

Shanghai to open more temporary hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.