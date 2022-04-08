Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic developments in Japan increased in March, the first time in three months following the lifting of all anti-COVID-19 measures on business activities, government statistics showed on Friday

The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," including taxi drivers and restaurant staff, surged 10.1 points from February to 47.

8, according to the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office revised up its assessment of the economy from the previous month for the first time since November, saying it has shown "signs of picking up."In February, the office said the economy has shown "some weakness in its recovery."In March, a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency declared in most of the country's 47 prefectures was lifted gradually and was removed across the nation on March 22, just before the survey was conducted.