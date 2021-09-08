(@FahadShabbir)

Business sentiment of workers in jobs sensitive to Japan's economic trends experienced the sharpest downtrend in one and a half years in August, as the nation recorded consecutive all-time highs of COVID-19 cases, government data showed Wednesday

Compared with the previous three months, the confidence diffusion index of "economic observers" such as taxi drivers and restaurant employees in the current situation plunged 13.7 points to 34.7 from July, the first drop in three months, according to the Cabinet Office.

This was the largest drop since a fall of 14.0 points logged in February last year, when the country's COVID-19 infection cases began surging and the economic outlook started to deteriorate rapidly. The latest benchmark index reading was the lowest point since 31.2 recorded in January this year.