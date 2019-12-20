UrduPoint.com
Japan's Cabinet Approves Record High Defense Budget For 2020 Financial Year - Reports

Japan's Cabinet Approves Record High Defense Budget for 2020 Financial Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Japan's Cabinet has approved an increase to the country's defense budget for the 2020 financial year that will see spending reach a record 5.3 trillion Yen ($48.5 billion), media reported on Friday, as Japan's defense spending continues to rise amid growing regional tensions.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense initially requested the budget increase, which was approved by leading politicians on Friday, in August. Funds are earmarked for the purchase of six US-made F-35B jets, upgrading destroyers and the development of a stealth fighter jet, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.

Japan's defense budget will increase for the eighth consecutive year, and the 2020 financial year sum is a 1.

1 percent increase from the previous year, the broadcaster said.

Since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in 2012, Tokyo has rapidly increased its military spending. This is despite Japan's constitution having an article that stipulates that the country cannot have offensive military forces.

Recent tensions in the Asia-Pacific region heightened by North Korean missile tests may have prompted Japan's significant defense spending. North Korea has launched numerous missiles into the Sea of Japan in recent years. Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya has vowed that Japan will increase surveillance and monitor North Korean military activity.

