MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Japanese economy remains in a "severe" condition in November, but industrial production is "picking up" following the pandemic shocks, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the government's latest report.

The report links the rebounding production to a rise in car exports and domestic auto sales, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Private consumption and exports are also said to be demonstrating a moderate upward trend.

Business investment, in contrast, continues to see the downward trend.