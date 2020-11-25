UrduPoint.com
Japan's Cabinet Says Economy Still In 'Severe' State, But Production Rebounding - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Japanese economy remains in a "severe" condition in November, but industrial production is "picking up" following the pandemic shocks, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the government's latest report.

The report links the rebounding production to a rise in car exports and domestic auto sales, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Private consumption and exports are also said to be demonstrating a moderate upward trend.

Business investment, in contrast, continues to see the downward trend.

