- Home
- Business
- Japan's Cabinet Says Economy Still in 'Severe' State, But Production Rebounding - Reports
Japan's Cabinet Says Economy Still In 'Severe' State, But Production Rebounding - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Japanese economy remains in a "severe" condition in November, but industrial production is "picking up" following the pandemic shocks, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the government's latest report.
The report links the rebounding production to a rise in car exports and domestic auto sales, according to the NHK broadcaster.
Private consumption and exports are also said to be demonstrating a moderate upward trend.
Business investment, in contrast, continues to see the downward trend.