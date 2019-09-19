UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Central Bank Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:16 PM

Japan's central bank keeps monetary policy unchanged

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday voted to leave its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged, despite a number of other global central banks cutting rates to underpin their economies amid uncertainties about global stability and growth

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday voted to leave its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged, despite a number of other global central banks cutting rates to underpin their economies amid uncertainties about global stability and growth.

At the conclusion of the central bank's two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ Policy Board opted to keep unchanged the short-term interest rate at minus 0.1 percent and keep its long-term interest rates at close to zero.

The central bank's board at the conclusion of the meeting also voted to leave unchanged its massive asset purchasing program.

"It is necessary to pay closer attention to the possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target will be lost, as slowdowns in overseas economies have continued to be observed, and their downside risks seem to be increasing," the BOJ Board said in a statement issued Thursday.

The BOJ's decision to maintain its easing policy came on the heels of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting its interest rates for a second time this year overnight, with economists hedging a third cut could be possible by the end of the year, to support the world's largest economy.

The European Central Bank (ECB), meanwhile, also lowered its rates for the first time in more than three years last week to help bolster the euro zone economy, with the ECB also saying its purchasing of government bonds would be re-implemented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Price Japan Euro Government

Recent Stories

Ancient asteroid collision boosts biodiversity on ..

53 seconds ago

IAEA urged to continue promoting nuclear tech for ..

2 minutes ago

Law draft to ban polythene bags finalized

2 minutes ago

New company gets space after old ones' poor perfor ..

4 minutes ago

Rain,wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered places ..

2 minutes ago

Govt incentivizes private sector to boost shipping ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.