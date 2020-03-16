The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday decided to introduce additional monetary easing measures in a bid to stabilize financial markets amid recent turmoil owing to the impact of the global spread of the COVID-19

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Monday decided to introduce additional monetary easing measures in a bid to stabilize financial markets amid recent turmoil owing to the impact of the global spread of the COVID-19.

In an emergency meeting convened Monday, the BOJ decided to expand its asset purchase program through the increased accumulation of exchange-traded fund securities and corporate bonds.

The central bank's ETF purchases will be doubled from the current 6 trillion yen to an annual pace of 12 trillion yen (112.82 billion U.S. dollars).

The bank also said it would increase its target bond purchases and commercial paper by 2 trillion yen (18.80 billion U.S. dollars) by September.

Japan's central bank also announced a new policy enabling it to provide loans against corporate debt of about 8 trillion yen (75.21 billion U.S. dollars) as of the end of February as collateral at the interest rate of zero percent with maturity of up to one year.

The BOJ, however, opted not to plunge its short-term interest rates further into negative territory, past the current level of 0.1 percent, amid concerns such a move diminishes profits at commercial banks.

The central bank's emergency meeting Monday came on the heels of the U.S. Federal Reserve suddenly cutting its target range for the federal funds rate by 1.00 percentage point to 0.00 to 0.25 percent, to add stability to financial markets amid the spread of the COVID-19.

The BOJ was scheduled to hold its monthly two-day policy setting meeting on Wednesday, but opted to move up its meeting to a one-day emergency gathering Monday.

Separately, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that a video conference would be held Monday to discuss their response to the COVID-19 spread by leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries.