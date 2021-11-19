UrduPoint.com

Japan's Core Consumer Price Index Gains 0.1 Pct In October

Japan's core consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, up for the second consecutive month, with the index being in a tug of war between rising commodities prices and sharply lower mobile phone charges, government data showed Friday

Due to the high dependence on energy imports, Japan is susceptible to changes in commodities prices, and a weaker Yen also pushed up import costs in the report month.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications data, gasoline price surged 21.

4 percent at its sharpest pace in over 13 years, tracking higher crude oil prices. Kerosene jumped 25.9 percent while city gas prices turned positive for the first time since August 2019.

Another factor behind the CPI rise was accommodation fees, which advanced 59.1 percent compared to the same period last year when prices were lowered by the "Go To travel" plan, a government subsidy program to promote regional tourism in Japan.

