Japan's Core Consumer Prices Climb 3.2 Pct In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 08:34 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Japan's core consumer prices increased 3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, with food prices and those for durable goods rising notably, government data showed Friday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said the headline figure has remained above the Bank of Japan's 2-percent inflation target for a 14th successive month.

While energy prices were down 8.2 percent, food prices leaped 9.2 percent, and those for durable goods jumped 9.0 percent in the recording period, the ministry said.

