Japan's Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8 Pct In February
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in February from a year ago, accelerating for the first time in four months, with state subsidies to curb energy costs losing their effect to mask overall price increases, government data showed on Friday
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) -- Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in February from a year ago, accelerating for the first time in four months, with state subsidies to curb energy costs losing their effect to mask overall price increases, government data showed on Friday.
The country's core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food, has been at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target for the 23rd straight month, following a 2.0 percent increase in January, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Major contributors to the gain included food and durable goods prices, as well as accommodation price hikes that reflected increased tourism demand.
Energy prices slipped 1.7 percent, compared with the 12.1 percent drop logged in January.
Core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and fresh food, is closely watched by the central bank as an indicator of broader price trends. It moderated to 3.2 percent in February from 3.5 percent in January.
Recent Stories
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan
Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself
Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM
CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects
More Stories From Business
-
Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan eyes $300 mln by selling Panda Bonds to Chinese investors1 hour ago
-
Ethiopian envoy for further strengthening trade ties with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge on outlook for interest rates8 minutes ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to form WG on 5 new economic corridors under CPEC3 hours ago
-
Political leaders congratulate Jam Kamal on appointment as Commerce Minister3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 265 more points5 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.4,200 to Rs.228,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol5 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 26 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns $555m by exporting transport services in 7 months5 hours ago