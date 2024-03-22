Open Menu

Japan's Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8 Pct In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Japan's core consumer prices rise 2.8 pct in February

Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in February from a year ago, accelerating for the first time in four months, with state subsidies to curb energy costs losing their effect to mask overall price increases, government data showed on Friday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) -- Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in February from a year ago, accelerating for the first time in four months, with state subsidies to curb energy costs losing their effect to mask overall price increases, government data showed on Friday.

The country's core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food, has been at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target for the 23rd straight month, following a 2.0 percent increase in January, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Major contributors to the gain included food and durable goods prices, as well as accommodation price hikes that reflected increased tourism demand.

Energy prices slipped 1.7 percent, compared with the 12.1 percent drop logged in January.

Core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and fresh food, is closely watched by the central bank as an indicator of broader price trends. It moderated to 3.2 percent in February from 3.5 percent in January.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Price Japan January February From Government

Recent Stories

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

4 minutes ago
 Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn in ..

Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation

5 minutes ago
 Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prop ..

Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque

10 minutes ago
 A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards indep ..

A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence

10 minutes ago
 Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on de ..

Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary

10 minutes ago
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

13 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

13 minutes ago
 Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food point ..

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points

14 minutes ago
 Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not ..

Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi

14 minutes ago
 Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

14 minutes ago
 CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with f ..

CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business