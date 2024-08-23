Japan's Core Consumer Prices Up 2.7 Pct In July
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier, with the size of increase expanding for the third straight month on higher energy costs following the end of government subsidies, government data showed Friday
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier, with the size of increase expanding for the third straight month on higher energy costs following the end of government subsidies, government data showed Friday.
The increase in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 2.6 percent rise in June, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
The inflation rate has remained at or above the 2 percent inflation target of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) since April 2022, data showed.
Core-core CPI, which excludes both fresh food and energy costs and is closely watched by the BOJ as a key gauge of broader inflation trends, rose 1.
9 percent.
Energy prices advanced 12.0 percent, accelerating from 7.7 percent in the previous month, as the government's measures to bear part of the rising energy costs ended in June.
Electricity costs grew 22.3 percent, the biggest rise since 1981 when the oil shock jacked up fuel prices, while the price of city gas gained 10.8 percent, the ministry said.
The government recently decided to resume the subsidies temporarily from September.
Among major items, food prices climbed 2.6 percent, while those for durable goods increased 5.2 percent due to higher demand for air conditioners amid record high temperatures for the month, according to the ministry.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide7 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming7 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir8 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position8 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points9 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry9 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month8 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track8 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%10 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00010 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter10 hours ago