Japan's Core Consumer Prices Up 2.7 Pct In July
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier, with the size of increase expanding for the third straight month on higher energy costs following the end of government subsidies, government data showed Friday
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in July from a year earlier, with the size of increase expanding for the third straight month on higher energy costs following the end of government subsidies, government data showed Friday.
The increase in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 2.6 percent rise in June, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
The inflation rate has remained at or above the 2 percent inflation target of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) since April 2022, data showed.
Core-core CPI, which excludes both fresh food and energy costs and is closely watched by the BOJ as a key gauge of broader inflation trends, rose 1.
9 percent.
Energy prices advanced 12.0 percent, accelerating from 7.7 percent in the previous month, as the government's measures to bear part of the rising energy costs ended in June.
Electricity costs grew 22.3 percent, the biggest rise since 1981 when the oil shock jacked up fuel prices, while the price of city gas gained 10.8 percent, the ministry said.
The government recently decided to resume the subsidies temporarily from September.
Among major items, food prices climbed 2.6 percent, while those for durable goods increased 5.2 percent due to higher demand for air conditioners amid record high temperatures for the month, according to the ministry.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Business
-
Belarusian Envoy calls on Investment Minister5 hours ago
-
'FBR to issue amended SRO to facilitate traders on Tajir Dost Scheme'7 hours ago
-
Cotton growers must carry out pest scouting twice a week9 hours ago
-
Oil prices surge over Middle East tensions9 hours ago
-
KP kicks off fixed asset management policy 202410 hours ago
-
PDWP approves three development schemes worth over Rs11b10 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets with representative of FinnFund11 hours ago
-
Necessary step to be taken to ensure implementation of PRRP: Aurangzeb10 hours ago
-
LCCI, Iranian counterparts agree to establish business think-tank10 hours ago
-
Bidding for PIA’s privatization to be held on first October11 hours ago
-
NTUF team wins Engineering Excellence Award11 hours ago
-
APTMA, German delegation for enhancing bilateral trade11 hours ago