Open Menu

Japan's Core Inflation Rate Slows In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Japan's core inflation rate slows in September

Japanese inflation slowed in September with prices up 2.4 percent on-year, not including volatile fresh food, official data showed Friday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Japanese inflation slowed in September with prices up 2.4 percent on-year, not including volatile fresh food, official data showed Friday.

The core Consumer Price Index eased from 2.8 percent in August as the pace of increase in electricity and gas prices relented, the internal affairs ministry said.

Despite the slowdown, the rate remained above the Bank of Japan's two percent target, set over a decade ago as part of efforts to boost the stagnant economy.

"The resumption of electricity subsidies resulted in a plunge in headline inflation in September," said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

Thieliant predicted a further deceleration of core inflation in October, but noted that the subsidies "should be phased out completely by December, which should lift inflation".

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates in March for the first time since 2007 and again in July, in initial steps towards normalising its ultra-loose monetary policies.

New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said this month that the environment was not right for another interest rate increase.

After Ishiba took office in early October, perceptions that he favoured hiking borrowing costs and the possibility that he could raise taxes triggered a surge in the yen and stock market volatility.

One dollar bought 150 yen on Friday morning after the Japanese currency weakened from levels around 149.35 the day before.

Excluding both fresh food and energy, Japanese prices rose 2.1 percent in September.

"We expect inflation excluding fresh food and energy to remain around two percent until early next year, when it should gradually fall below two percent," Thieliant said.

"Accordingly, we still expect the Bank of Japan to press ahead with another interest rate hike before year-end."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Dollar Bank Price Japan March July August September October December Gas Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for ci ..

IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety

2 minutes ago
 Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..

20 minutes ago
 CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows ti ..

CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion

20 minutes ago
 NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP t ..

NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments ..

20 minutes ago
SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

20 minutes ago
 Global stock markets rise on China hopes

Global stock markets rise on China hopes

17 minutes ago
 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 partic ..

Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants

17 minutes ago
 Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceu ..

Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceutical sign MoU

17 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at K ..

Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at Khanpur

17 minutes ago
 SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP bu ..

SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP businessmen

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business