TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rose in March from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Cabinet Office, the orders, excluding those for ships and utilities because of their volatility, increased 7.1 percent in March from the previous month, marking the first increase in three months.

The orders totaled 869.46 billion Yen (6.78 billion U.S. Dollars) in the reporting period, the Cabinet Office said, and maintained its assessment of the orders stating that they were "showing signs of stalling in their recovery." The current core orders in March came on the heels of a 9.8-percent drop in February when a slump in demand by non-manufacturers weighed heavily.

"While the figure for March showed some pickup following declines in January and February, the three-month moving average was still negative," a government official was quoted as telling a press briefing.

Orders from manufacturers increased 7.1 percent in March to 454.52 billion yen (3.54 billion U.S. dollars), marking the first increase in three months, the office said.

The increase in orders was led by businesses related to nonferrous metals and general-purpose and production machinery, among others, the data showed.

Those from non-manufacturers, excluding those for ships and from power companies, rose 11.0 percent to 430.54 billion yen (3.36 billion U.S. dollars), the Cabinet Office said.