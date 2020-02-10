(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan's current account surplus increased 4.4 percent in 2019 compared to a year earlier to reach 20.06 trillion Yen (183 billion U.S. Dollars), up for the first time in two years, government statistics revealed Monday.

In December alone, the country logged a current account surplus of 524.0 billion yen (4.77 billion dollars), marking the 66th straight month of black ink, said a preliminary report released by the Finance Ministry.

In December, Japan had a goods trade surplus of 120.7 billion yen (1.10 billion dollars) and a services trade surplus of 24.

5 billion yen (220 million dollars), while Primary income registered a surplus of 400.1 billion yen (3.64 billion dollars).

In 2019, the surplus in goods trade stood at 553.6 billion yen (5.04 billion dollars), down 53.8 percent compared to 2018, as exports slid 6.3 percent to 76.12 trillion yen (690 billion dollars) and imports shrinking 5.6 percent to 75.56 trillion yen (690 billion dollars).

Meanwhile, primary income, which reflects overseas investments returns, saw a 20.72 trillion yen (190 billion dollars) surplus.