UrduPoint.com

Japan's Current Account Surplus Shrinks 20.1 Pct In August Year-on-year

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:29 PM

Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct in August year-on-year

Japan's current account surplus shrank 20.1 percent to 1.67 trillion yen (15 billion U.S. dollars) in August year-on-year, as higher energy import costs led to a deficit in trade, the Finance Ministry said Friday

TOKYO, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's current account surplus shrank 20.1 percent to 1.67 trillion Yen (15 billion U.S. Dollars) in August year-on-year, as higher energy import costs led to a deficit in trade, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The surplus logged the first year-on-year decrease in six months.

In August, imports rose more than exports in value terms with a deficit of 372.4 billion yen, the first time in seven months.

Crude oil imports increased approximately 2.2 times in value to 369.5 billion yen, while total imports jumped 45.9 percent to 6.89 trillion yen.

Exports rose 27.1 percent to 6.51 trillion yen with increasing shipments of steel and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment.

The ministry said that car shipments to the United States, China and the European Union declined from a year ago.

The impact of supply chain disruptions due to surging coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia began to appear in the reporting month, and automakers have been forced to cut production.

Japan's Primary income stood at 2.43 trillion yen, rising 7.6 percent, boosted by higher returns on overseas investments such as investment trusts.

The service balance rose sharply to a deficit of 194.9 billion yen from 326.2 billion yen in the red a year earlier with an increase of royalty payments by overseas companies to Japanese firms.

Japan's travel surplus fell 25.6 percent to 14.6 billion yen. Although the number of foreign visitors to Japan increased from a year earlier, it was only 25,900 under travel restrictions. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 111.90 Japanese yen)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Dollar China European Union Oil Car Japan United States August From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU ..

Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Help Europe Overcome Gas Crisis - ..

Russia Ready to Help Europe Overcome Gas Crisis - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Poland must 'fully' implement EU law: Heiko Maas

Poland must 'fully' implement EU law: Heiko Maas

2 minutes ago
 Two water pilferers booked in sargodah

Two water pilferers booked in sargodah

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Date Set for Putin-Kishida Meeting ..

Kremlin Says No Date Set for Putin-Kishida Meeting, But Sides Confirm Interest

2 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF ju ..

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF judging committee

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.