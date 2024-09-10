ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The gross domestic product (GDP) in Japan grew 2.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, slower than initially estimated, according to Cabinet Office data released on Monday.

The figure shifted from a 2.

4% contraction in the first quarter and was below market forecast of a 3.2% growth.

The world's fourth-largest economy grew 0.7% in April-June period, a slight downward revision from the flash data of 0.8% growth.

Private consumption and capital investment growths were both revised lower to 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.