Japan's Economy In 2nd Quarter Grows Slower Than Estimated
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The gross domestic product (GDP) in Japan grew 2.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, slower than initially estimated, according to Cabinet Office data released on Monday.
The figure shifted from a 2.
4% contraction in the first quarter and was below market forecast of a 3.2% growth.
The world's fourth-largest economy grew 0.7% in April-June period, a slight downward revision from the flash data of 0.8% growth.
Private consumption and capital investment growths were both revised lower to 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.
Recent Stories
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”
Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..
DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated
One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap
Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening
More Stories From Business
-
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data analytics1 hour ago
-
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visits mausoleum of lanc ..57 minutes ago
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance increases 40.5% during August2 hours ago
-
SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"3 hours ago
-
Battery maker Northvolt to cut jobs, slash operations3 hours ago
-
Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shares in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company3 hours ago
-
FWCCI demands reduction in interest rate3 hours ago
-
PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn5 hours ago
-
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-255 hours ago
-
Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment5 hours ago