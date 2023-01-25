- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:32 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Japan's economy is projected to be among the most successful in 2023, with a GDP growth of 1.5%, according to a UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2023 report published on Wednesday.
"Despite growing at a moderate pace, Japan's economy is expected to be among the better performing developed economies in 2023... GDP is forecast to increase by 1.5 per cent in 2023," the report said.