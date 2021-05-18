UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Economy Shrinks By Record 4.6% Year-on-Year In Fiscal 2020 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

Japan's Economy Shrinks by Record 4.6% Year-on-Year in Fiscal 2020 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Japan's pandemic-hit GDP in fiscal 2020 fell by 4.6% in real terms from the previous year, which marked the sharpest decline since data began to be compiled in 1955, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.

The previous record-low GDP was recorded in 2008 with a 3.6% contraction.

"It was a record shrinkage, but at the time of the global financial crisis, considerable GDP drops were marked in the two fiscal years of 2008 and 2009," Atsushi Takeda, the chief economist of the Itochu Research Institute, was quoted as saying by the media outlet, adding that "we can't judge yet, with just the latest figure, whether the coronavirus shock is bigger.

"

Private consumption in Japan dropped by 6% in 2020, as people avoided dining out and traveling for fear of contracting COVID-19. Exports of goods and services fell by 10.4% amid lockdowns worldwide, while imports shrank by 6.8%.

In the meantime, Japan's economy dropped by 1.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

According to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan aims to support the business sector, employment and the well-being of those who have been affected by the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Japan 2020 Media From Cabinet Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM rejects OGRA's summary for increase in POL pric ..

3 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

9 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

12 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

10 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.