UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Economy Suffers Unprecedented Slump Amid COVID-19 - Gov't Data

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Japan's Economy Suffers Unprecedented Slump Amid COVID-19 - Gov't Data

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Japanese economy was hit unprecedentedly by the restrictive measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the preliminary data published by the Japanese government.

From April to June 2020, when restrictions on people-to-people contacts were in effect in Japan and affected business activity, real GDP fell by 7.8 percent compared to the previous quarter taking into account seasonal fluctuations, and in annual figures, the decline is estimated at 27.8 percent.

At the same time, the negative GDP growth has been observed in Japan for a third quarter in a row. The Japanese government considers the current recession to be the biggest since 1955.

On April 7, the Japanese authorities declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures, requiring citizens to stay at home.

Then the restrictions were introduced throughout Japan until the end of May.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than half of the Japanese economy, fell by 8.2 percent quarter-on-quarter as people stopped traveling, shopping or visiting restaurants in the light of emergency.

Exports of goods and services decreased by 18.5% from April to June compared to the first quarter of 2020 and by 56 percent on an annualized basis.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese economic revitalization minister who also serves as minister responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic, has expressed hope that the government will take all necessary measures to normalize the situation in the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Tokyo Same Japan April May June 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Ind ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on In ..

46 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

54 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.