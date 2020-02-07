(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan's farm ministry said on Friday that the country's agriculture, fishery and forestry exports in 2019 hit a record high for the seventh straight year, but fell short of the government's 1 trillion Yen (9.1 billion U.S. Dollars) goal.

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, such exports increased 0.

6 percent from the previous year to 912.1 billion yen (8.3 billion U.S. dollars). By item, beef climbed 20.0 percent, while sake saw a 5.3 percent rise and apples a 3.7 percent increase.

But the overall rise was the slowest in the past seven years.

Taku Eto, minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries, said at a press conference that he takes the failure to hit the 1 trillion yen target "seriously" and that Japan aims to reach the goal in 2020.