TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Japan's industrial output rose 4.5 percent in February from a month earlier, marking the first increase in two months, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 94.8 against the 2015 base of 100, in the recording period.

The ministry's preliminary data for February came on the heels of a downwardly revised 5.3 percent decrease in factory output logged in January.

"Industrial production has weakened," the ministry said in giving its basic assessment, in line with the previous month's view.

The ministry said that industries mainly contributing to an output increase in the recording period comprised motor vehicles, production machinery, electronic parts, and devices, in that order.

Industries primarily contributing to the decrease, meanwhile, were chemicals (excluding inorganic, organic chemicals, and medicine), electrical machinery, information and communication electronics equipment, and "other manufacturing", the ministry said.

Production, shipments, and inventories increased in February, the ministry said, while the inventory ratio decreased.

The index of industrial shipments increased 3.6 percent to 92.4, marking the first increase in six months, while inventories rose 1.4 percent to 103.6, rising for the first time in three months, the ministry's data showed.

The ministry said it expects output to expand by 2.3 percent in March and increase by 4.4 percent in April, based on a survey it conducted on manufacturers.