UrduPoint.com

Japan's February Industrial Output Rises 4.5 Pct On Month

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Japan's February industrial output rises 4.5 pct on month

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Japan's industrial output rose 4.5 percent in February from a month earlier, marking the first increase in two months, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 94.8 against the 2015 base of 100, in the recording period.

The ministry's preliminary data for February came on the heels of a downwardly revised 5.3 percent decrease in factory output logged in January.

"Industrial production has weakened," the ministry said in giving its basic assessment, in line with the previous month's view.

The ministry said that industries mainly contributing to an output increase in the recording period comprised motor vehicles, production machinery, electronic parts, and devices, in that order.

Industries primarily contributing to the decrease, meanwhile, were chemicals (excluding inorganic, organic chemicals, and medicine), electrical machinery, information and communication electronics equipment, and "other manufacturing", the ministry said.

Production, shipments, and inventories increased in February, the ministry said, while the inventory ratio decreased.

The index of industrial shipments increased 3.6 percent to 92.4, marking the first increase in six months, while inventories rose 1.4 percent to 103.6, rising for the first time in three months, the ministry's data showed.

The ministry said it expects output to expand by 2.3 percent in March and increase by 4.4 percent in April, based on a survey it conducted on manufacturers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles January February March April 2015 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

11 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.