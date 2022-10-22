(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda on Saturday remained silent about the government's market interventions after the yen, Japan's national Currency, rapidly strengthened to 147 Yen per US dollar.

The market data showed on Friday night that the yen fell 2% to about 147 yen per US dollar, briefly falling to 144.5 yen per US dollar. On Friday, the US Dollar was trading at 151.95 yen, a 32-year low, prompting speculations that Tokyo may have conducted another market intervention just like the month before.

"I cannot comment on it," Kanda told journalists early Saturday in Tokyo, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The yen has been in steady decline since the summer. The decline accelerated in September, prompting the government to intervene after the exchange rate tumbled to 145.9 per US dollar and buy out 2.8 trillion yen, a record amount for a single intervention.

Japanese experts were expecting another government intervention.