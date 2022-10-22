UrduPoint.com

Japan's Finance Official Keeps Silent Over Market Interventions After Yen's Strengthening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Japan's Finance Official Keeps Silent Over Market Interventions After Yen's Strengthening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda on Saturday remained silent about the government's market interventions after the yen, Japan's national Currency, rapidly strengthened to 147 Yen per US dollar.

The market data showed on Friday night that the yen fell 2% to about 147 yen per US dollar, briefly falling to 144.5 yen per US dollar. On Friday, the US Dollar was trading at 151.95 yen, a 32-year low, prompting speculations that Tokyo may have conducted another market intervention just like the month before.

"I cannot comment on it," Kanda told journalists early Saturday in Tokyo, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The yen has been in steady decline since the summer. The decline accelerated in September, prompting the government to intervene after the exchange rate tumbled to 145.9 per US dollar and buy out 2.8 trillion yen, a record amount for a single intervention.

Japanese experts were expecting another government intervention.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Tokyo Buy Japan May September Market Government

Recent Stories

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

7 hours ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

7 hours ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

7 hours ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

7 hours ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

7 hours ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.