UrduPoint.com

Japan's Financial Authorities May Hold Meeting On Friday Amid Banking Crisis - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Japan's Financial Authorities May Hold Meeting on Friday Amid Banking Crisis - Reports

Representatives of the Japanese Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency are milling the possibility of holding a meeting on Friday, March 17, to exchange information on the situation in financial and capital markets amid the ongoing banking crisis, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Representatives of the Japanese Finance Ministry, the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency are milling the possibility of holding a meeting on Friday, March 17, to exchange information on the situation in financial and capital markets amid the ongoing banking crisis, media reported.

The last time the financial representatives convened a similar meeting was in September 2022, against the backdrop of the weakening national currency, the yen, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported, citing informed sources.

Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that Tokyo "continues to interact with the authorities of other countries" on the issue.

"We are following closely the trends in both domestic and foreign financial markets and the impact on the stability of the financial system," Suzuki told a press conference.

Last week, California regulators shut down SVB, which became the largest US bank to collapse after the last financial crisis, in 2008. SVB's collapse is believed to be connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions, and with poor risk management. After that, the US authorities also closed New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Poor Bank Tokyo Japan March September Market Media Suzuki

Recent Stories

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

20 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

20 minutes ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

20 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic coo ..

RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic cooperation

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous rac ..

Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous racing league

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significa ..

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significant growth in bilateral trade a ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.