Open Menu

Japan's Fiscal 2022 Tax Revenue Tops Record 71 Tln Yen: Media

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Japan's fiscal 2022 tax revenue tops record 71 tln yen: media

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Japan's annual tax revenue in the fiscal year 2022 exceeded 71 trillion Yen (492 billion U.S. Dollars) for the first time, driven by a modest economic recovery, local media reported Thursday.

The fiscal 2022 total topped the previous year's 67,037.

9 billion yen, hitting a record high for the third straight year, public broadcaster NHK said, citing government sources.

Corporate tax revenue grew due to an earnings recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while higher prices and robust personal consumption are believed to have pushed up consumption tax revenue, said the report.

The finance ministry is expected to release fiscal 2022 tax revenue data in early July, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

July Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

4 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

2 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

16 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

18 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business