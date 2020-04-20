UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Foreign Minister Says Economy Facing Worst Postwar Crisis Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Japan's Foreign Minister Says Economy Facing Worst Postwar Crisis Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020)   Japan's economy is facing the most serious crisis since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday.

According to Kyodo news Agency, Motegi's comments come hours before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is set to endorse an unprecedented 117 trillion Yen ($1 trillion) stimulus package as an economic rescue plan.

"The impact on the international economy, as well as the Japanese economy, is extremely serious, the global economy is facing the most severe crisis since the war," Motegi said.

The new spending package is a revision to Abe's initial plan of 108 trillion yen approved earlier this month.

The government's plan includes direct payments to citizens, a bailout of struggling businesses among other measures.

A nationwide state of emergency was declared in Japan last week until at least May 6 as the total number of coronavirus infections has passed the 10,000 mark with over 230 fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan May World War Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 April 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

10 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.